ESCONDIDO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol is investigating a possible homicide after a woman’s body was discovered off a freeway ramp, the agency said Wednesday.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 14, CHP was notified by the Escondido Police Department of the woman after she was discovered on the El Norte onramp to the northbound Interstate 15. Officials said that she was found in a known homeless encampment area.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene by the Escondido Fire Department.

Signs of foul play, such as defensive wounds, prompted law enforcement to believe this is a homicide.

There is no information available yet about cause of death or if there is a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the CHP Border Major Crimes Unit at 858-944-6300.