Woman found dead on Chula Vista street

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police were investigating the death of a woman whose body was found on a Chula Vista street early Thursday.

Just before 12:30 a.m., a resident called police to report they had found a body near Shasta and 2nd streets, Chula Vista police said. The woman, described as Hispanic and in her 20s, was found naked with some injuries to her head, Lt. Dan Peak said. Police described her death as suspicious.

Police asked people to avoid the area as they conducted an investigation.

Later that day, a tow crew removed a gray Chevy truck that had been sitting near the area where the woman’s body was found. Officers did not immediately confirm if the vehicle was tied to the investigation.