CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A woman was found dead Monday off the interstate in Chula Vista.

The woman’s body was found in a utility building on southbound I-5 near the Palomar Street exit. Not much is known about the circumstances of her death, but Chula Vista police say the woman is known to them.

The county’s Medical Examiner’s Office was requested at the scene.

California Highway Patrol is investigating the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.