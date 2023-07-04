SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are investigating a suspicious death Monday after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle in San Ysidro.

Shortly after midnight, a security guard discovered the woman inside an SUV parked at the Las Americas Premium Outlets mall located at 4400 Camino De La Plaza, SDPD said.

The circumstances that led to the woman’s death are still under investigation by SDPD’s Homicide Unit. She was described by police as being in her 30s.

Officials said the incident is being investigated as a suspicious death. There was not any suspect information immediately available.

The shopping mall is located at the last exit before the U.S.-Mexico border.