SAN DIEGO — A woman found dead inside a motel room after a SWAT standoff last week in the Del Cerro neighborhood was identified, authorities said.

Shantia Marie Brown, 31, of San Bernardino, was announced as the deceased, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) said in a news release Wednesday.

The incident occurred Friday morning at the Days Inn at 5343 Adobe Falls Road, according to authorities. Police received a call about a man refusing to leave his motel room, and then another call reported the man had a knife, broke a window and threatened several members of the hotel staff.

“In addition, blood was seen in the room and there was an odor emanating from the room that indicated there might be a deceased person inside,” Sharki said.

When officers arrived at the location, they tried to have the man exit the hotel room peacefully, but the armed man did not want to exit the room and barricaded himself inside, police said.

The SWAT team was then called in to assist with the situation.

Several hours later, the suspect finally came out from the hotel room still armed with a knife, according to police.

A police service dog was sent to take down the suspect, but the suspect ended up stabbing the animal several times, Sharki said. The police dog’s protective vest blocked all of the stab wounds except one, which caused the dog to suffer serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital where the dog is expected to recover.

Authorities were able to arrest the suspect who was not injured, police said. One officer suffered minor injuries during the confrontation.

After the arrest, police found Brown dead in the hotel room. Her death remains under investigation.

“It appears the female suffered multiple stab wounds and other traumatic injuries that will be confirmed upon further examination by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office,” Sharki said. “Detectives have learned the male has been staying at the hotel for the past several days and has been the subject of at least two previous radio calls about him refusing to leave. Those previous calls did not involve any reports of an injured person or him threatening others with a knife.”

Detectives are trying to figure out the relationship between the woman and the suspect, identified as 28-year-old Owerrie Davon Bacon, Jr. of San Bernardino.

Bacon was booked into San Diego County Jail on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and assaulting a police service dog with a deadly weapon.

Court proceedings were suspended Wednesday for Bacon.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.