Woman found dead in car in Emerald Hills

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A woman in her 40s was found shot to death Sunday in a vehicle parked near Emerald Hills Park.

Members of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department were in Emerald Hills Park just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday when they were contacted by a man requesting a welfare check of a woman in a vehicle parked in the 5600 block of Bethune Court at the entrance to the park, according to Lt. Andra Brown of the San Diego Police Department.

As they approached the vehicle, fire personnel saw that there were apparent bullet holes in the windshield and the female was unresponsive, the lieutenant said.

“There were visual signs the female was obviously deceased and they called the San Diego Police Communications Center to report the situation,” Brown said.

San Diego Police homicide detectives were called to the scene to conduct an investigation.

“It is still early in the investigation and little is known about the circumstances leading up to the female’s death, however, detectives have learned that there were gunshots reported in the park last night about 11:30 p.m.,” Brown said. “It is unknown if they are related to the woman’s death.”

The victim has not been identified, but she appeared to be a white woman in her 40s.

The vehicle she was found in is registered to a female who lives in the area, Brown said.

There was no immediate suspect description or motive.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

