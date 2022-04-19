SAN DIEGO — A woman found dead in a car in the Egger Highlands neighborhood over the weekend was identified Tuesday by police.

Malia Henderson, 68, was the victim discovered by authorities Saturday at 1600 Bubbling Well Drive after San Diego police received a call around 10:15 a.m. about an unresponsive female in a car, according to a press release from Lt. Adam Sharki.

When officers from the Southern Division arrived at the location, police said they saw a woman in the rear seat of a vehicle parked on the street and confirmed her as deceased. The vehicle was registered to the address where it was parked.

“Officers attempted to speak to a male inside the residence, but he retreated into the home and barricaded himself inside,” Sharki stated. “Officers contained the residence and attempted to negotiate with the male, but he refused to come out. Officers eventually entered the residence and detained the male without further incident.”

Police said officers were able to detain Henderson’s 37-year-old son Timothy Schulz, who also lives at the address. He was questioned by authorities.

Homicide detectives were called to the location to investigate the suspicious death.

“While the investigation is ongoing, the exact cause of her death is pending examination and investigation by the San Diego County Medical Examiner, however, no fatal traumatic injuries were noted,” Sharki said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.