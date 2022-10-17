VISTA, Calif. — The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department on Monday identified the 41-year-old woman who died following an altercation in the Vista area.

Deputies last week found Mayra Meija, of Fallbrook, with trauma to her upper body in the 1200 block of South Santa Fe Avenue, Lt. Chris Steffen stated in a news release. She was taken to a local hospital, where she died of her injuries.

An autopsy revealed that her cause of death is pending and the manner of death is homicide.

A suspect was identified but the information is being withheld for investigative purposes, according to authorities. A man in his 40s was seen with the woman during the fight.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330. After hours, call the Sheriff’s non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.