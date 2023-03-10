SAN DIEGO — A 44-year-old woman was found dead last weekend at a home in the Pacific Beach area, authorities said.

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon at 1571 Oliver Avenue, Apt. 11, when officers discovered the woman unresponsive on the floor in her friend’s home, according to the San Diego Police Department.

First responders attempted to resuscitate the vicitim, but she was pronounced dead.

Authorities also found drug paraphernalia at the scene.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman as Denise Joy Russo. Her manner of death is pending investigation.