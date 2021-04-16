Woman dies in double stabbing inside East County home

SAN DIEGO – A double stabbing Friday night inside a home in Lemon Grove claimed the life of a woman, sheriff’s deputies said.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of Dain Court, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies responded to a call of a disturbance and upon arrival, they heard sounds of a woman screaming inside the home.

Once inside, deputies found a man and a woman on the floor with stab wounds to their abdomens. Both were taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead.

Witnesses reported an argument happened that led to the stabbing, a watch commander told FOX 5.

No arrests have been made in the incident, but deputies also say they aren’t searching for any outstanding suspects, the watch commander said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.