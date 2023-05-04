SAN DIEGO — A woman died while in-custody at the Las Colinas Detention Facility in Santee on Wednesday, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

According to authorities, Patricia Louise Adamson, 63, was arrested on Feb. 3 and booked into the East County facility on charges of vandalism.

On Wednesday, the department said a sheriff’s lieutenant noticed during a well-being check that the woman did not appear to be caring for herself or hygiene, so deputies offered her an opportunity to shower while her space was cleaned.

SDSO officials said Adamson was helped to the shower area with the assistance of a wheelchair and then she began showing signs of medical distress.

Life saving measures were immediately administered, according to authorities, and paramedics were called in to takeover. Despite their efforts, Adamson was pronounced dead at the facility.

According to the department, the woman did not have a permanent residence and identified as homeless prior to her arrest.

SDSO said they extend their “sympathies to the Adamson family and those affected by this death.”

The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit responded to the scene, per protocol, and will conduct an investigation. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.