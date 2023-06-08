DESCANSO, Calif. — A woman fell to her death Thursday at a popular backcountry hiking trail in the Descanso area, authorities said.

The fall was reported just before 10 a.m. at Three Sisters Falls, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities say the woman, believed to be in her mid-40s, died while crews were preparing to airlift her to a hospital.

There is no suspicious activity connected to the fall, as the sheriff’s department confirmed it was “just a terrible accident.”

The 4.5 mile-roundtrip trail was the site of a helicopter rescue last month when a 61-year-old hiker suffered an ankle injury. Other helicopter rescues have been reported at Three Sisters Falls throughout the years.

