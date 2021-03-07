Woman dies after hitting parked car in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE (CNS) – Authorities were investigating the cause of a vehicle accident that killed a woman Sunday in Lemon Grove.

The driver was heading eastbound on Broadway from Lemon Grove Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. when she lost control of her vehicle and hit a parked vehicle, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim, who was alone in her vehicle, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the Scripps Mercy Hospital, where she later died, according to the department.

The woman’s name is not being released pending notification of family members, Lt. Jim Emig said.

No other injuries were reported. The sheriff’s Lemon Grove Traffic Unit was handling the investigation.

Copyright 2021 City News Service, Inc.

CNS-03-07-2021 10:22