Woman dies after calling 911 to report her own stabbing

SAN DIEGO — A woman called 911 to report that she was stabbed in Spring Valley late Thursday night, but first responders were unable to save her life.

The attack happened just before midnight at a home on Canyon Road near Harness Street, east of state Route 125, according to a San Diego County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson. Deputies arrived to find the woman suffering from at least one stab wound in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Deputies and Heartland Fire-Rescue medics tried to save the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials confirmed that the woman called 911 to report the stabbing, but it wasn’t immediately clear if she was able to provide a description of her attacker. Authorities did not have detailed information to share about a suspect.

No arrests had been made as of Friday morning.