Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE (CNS) – A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing an Oceanside street, police said Thursday.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday on Oceanside Boulevard near College Boulevard, Oceanside police Sgt. Rick Davis said.

A 22-year-old man was heading eastbound on Oceanside Boulevard when he tried to swerve to avoid a woman who was crossing northbound at a break in the road, but he failed to avoid her, Davis said.

The unidentified woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the sergeant said.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

“Neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor in the this collision; however, distracted driving was a possible factor,” Davis said.