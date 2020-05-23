Woman dies after being shot in Vista parking lot

A woman died Saturday, May 23, 2020, after being shot in the parking lot of a Shell gas station in Vista, sheriff’s deputies said. (OnScene.TV)

VISTA, Calif. — A woman died Saturday after being shot in the parking lot of a Shell gas station in Vista, sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Dept. responded at about 6:15 a.m. to the 400 block of Sycamore Avenue after receiving a 911 call. Upon arrival, Lt. Thomas Seiver of the department’s Homicide Unit told OnScene.TV deputies found an adult woman in her vehicle who had been shot.

The woman was transported to a local hospital, where she died, Seiver said.

Not much has been publicly shared about the woman’s identity. Seiver said investigators believe she was shot in the parking lot and still are searching for potential suspects.