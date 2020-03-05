Woman dies after being run down in crosswalk by hit-and-run driver

Firefighters and paramedics performed CPR on a hit-and-run victiem for more than 20 minutes before pronouncing her dead at the scene

SAN DIEGO – A young woman died Thursday after a car hit her while she was crossing a South Bay street in a crosswalk, witnesses told police.

It happened around 9:15 a.m. near the intersection of Otay Mesa and Cactus roads, just south of Brown Field Municipal Airport, said San Diego police public-affairs Officer Billy Hernandez.

Witnesses told police that the victim, a young woman who appeared to be in her 20s, was crossing Otay Mesa Road in a crosswalk when a silver Japanese sedan ran a red light and hit her. The driver fled the scene.

Firefighters and paramedics performed CPR on the woman for more than 20 minutes before pronouncing her dead at the scene, Oscene TV reported.

The suspect vehicle was described as a silver Honda Civic with possible damage to the front passenger side and was last seen northbound on Heritage Road, police said.