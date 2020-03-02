Woman dies after being hit by van while jaywalking

CHULA VISTA (CNS) – A 69-year-old woman dies after being hit by a van while crossing a Chula Vista street, police said Monday.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Anita Street, just west of Broadway, Chula Vista police Lt. Frank Giaime said.

A man driving a Chevrolet van was heading eastbound on Anita Street when the woman started crossing the street southbound outside of a marked crosswalk and was struck by the van in the eastbound lane, Giaime said.

Officers found her laying in the roadway and paramedics took her to UC San Diego Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, the lieutenant said. The victim’s name was withheld pending family notification.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, Giaime said, adding that intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the crash.