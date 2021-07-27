Woman denies hit-and-run charge in bicyclist’s death in Oceanside

A July 26, 2021 photo shows police in Oceanside after a bicyclist was killed by a hit-and-run driver. (Sideo.TV)

VISTA, Calif. (CNS) – A woman who allegedly struck and killed a bicyclist in Oceanside, then fled the scene, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a felony count of hit-and-run causing death.

Bailey Tennery, 24, is accused in the death of 27-year-old Carlsbad resident Jackson Williams, who was struck July 15 while riding on Oceanside Boulevard near Interstate 5.

Dispatchers received multiple calls about 11:30 p.m. regarding a bicyclist lying in the eastbound lane of the street, said Oceanside Police Department Sgt. David Paul.

Williams, who sustained major head trauma, died at the scene, according to Paul.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark-colored vehicle fleeing eastbound on Oceanside Boulevard under the Interstate 5 overpass, Paul said.

Tennery was arrested on Friday at her Oceanside home. Officers also seized her 2014 black Nissan Versa Note, according to Paul.

Tennery remains held on $150,000 bail and is due back in court Aug. 10 for a readiness conference.

