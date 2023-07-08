RANCHO SAN DIEGO, Calif. — An elderly woman is dead and another injured after a two-alarm fire broke out in an East County home on Saturday, the San Diego Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 12:15 p.m., the San Miguel Fire Department was notified of the fire in the 9100 block of Lavell Street after smoke was noticed coming from behind the home, according to SDSO. Fire crews arrived shortly after, extinguishing the fire around 1 p.m.

When crews were able to get inside the house, firefighters discovered an elderly woman in the second floor of the home. Deputies attempted to rescue her, however, they were pushed back by smoke and flames.

The woman sustained life-threatening injuries in the fire and, unfortunately, was later pronounced dead on scene.

A second woman, identified as the elderly woman’s granddaughter, escaped the fire and was treated for injures on the scene. No firefighters or deputies were injured in the incident.

The Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the elderly woman, SDSO said, as well as determine the cause and manner of death.

As of 2:40 p.m., road closures are in place at from intersection of San Juan Place and Lavell Street to Bancroft Drive and Edgewood Drive. The road closures will remain in place for the next several hours, SDSO said.

The cause of the residential fire remains under investigation by the SDSO Bomb/Arson Unit.