Woman crossing street injured in hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 60-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing a street, San Diego police said Tuesday.
The incident happened shortly before 8 p.m. Monday on Cardiff Street just north of Jamacha Road in the Jamacha-Lomita neighborhood in, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said.
The victim was crossing Cardiff Street outside of a crosswalk when she was struck by a southbound vehicle, Buttle said. The vehicle, described only as a black SUV, fled the scene.
The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, including a fractured pelvis, a collapsed lung and several broken ribs, the officer said.
