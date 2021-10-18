Woman, child rescued after car gets stuck on Ocean Beach cliff

SAN DIEGO – A woman and a 9-year-old child were rescued Monday night when their vehicle fell down a cliff at the end of a dead-end street in Ocean Beach, police said.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Orchard Avenue when San Diego police say the woman’s brakes didn’t work and kept her from stopping. The car landed on rocks near the bottom of the bluff while both passengers remained inside.

The child in the backseat was transported to the hospital with lacerations to her face, police said, and the extent of the injuries were not immediately known.

Witnesses reportedly told police the vehicle was traveling an estimated 50 mph and that screams could be heard coming from the vehicle, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

No other details about the incident were yet available.

