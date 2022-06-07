SAN DIEGO – Officials with the San Diego Police Department are investigating today after a carjacking turned into a collision between a vehicle and a flower shop in San Diego’s South Park neighborhood, officials said.

The incident happened late Monday evening when a DoorDash driver making a delivery to a customer in North Park noticed a woman attempting to steal his vehicle. The driver jumped onto the roof of the car as the woman took off in his car.

The DoorDash driver was ejected from the car’s roof as the woman continued driving south. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.

The woman fled the scene before eventually crashing into Native Poppy flower shop in South Park. At that time, police say she took off running and hid in a canyon where officers later found her and took her into custody.

The name of the woman involved has not been released. Police did not say whether or not they believe alcohol or drugs are involved in this incident.

Check back for updates on this developing story.