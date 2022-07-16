SAN DIEGO – Officials with the San Diego Police Department are investigating today after a 21-year-old woman was carjacked at gunpoint in a parking structure at the Mission Valley Mall.

According to police officials, the woman was getting into her car around 8:45 p.m. when a male approached her, brandished a firearm, and ordered her to get out of the vehicle. The woman got out of the car and the suspect then waved over three other males who were waiting in the stairwell. The group of men then jumped into the car and fled the scene.

The car taken was a red Kia Forte. Police did not release a license plate associated with the vehicle.

The first suspect, the man carrying the gun, was described as wearing a black hoodie, red shoes, and a black mask. The second suspect was wearing a black hoodie and black pants. Suspect #3 was wearing a red hoodie and black pants and the fourth suspect was also wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

The matter remains under investigation by detectives with the San Diego Police Department.

Anyone who sees the vehicle or believes they have information on this incident is encouraged to reach out to police or the San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.