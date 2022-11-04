A beach closure was in effect at a Del Mar beach Friday following a shark attack. (KSWB)

DEL MAR, Calif. — A woman was injured Friday when she was bitten by a shark near Del Mar, a city lifeguard confirmed to FOX 5.

The shark attack happened shortly after 10 a.m. in the Del Mar beach area between 15th and 17th streets. The juvenile white shark bit the woman on her leg, lifeguards say.

The woman and a man were swimming in the ocean together when the attack happened and both were able to safely make it back to shore.

The woman was treated for injuries that were not considered to be life threatening.

Beach closure signs were posted in the area.

