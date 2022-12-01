NATIONAL CITY, Calif. – National City police are investigating after a 76-year-old woman was attacked by two men inside a church and then kidnapped, authorities said.

The incident occurred Monday around 8:53 p.m. when two unknown men entered the International Church of Praise and pistol-whipped a woman, Lt. Derek Aydelotte with the National City Police Department stated in a news release Thursday. The attackers then forced the victim, who suffered from trauma to her face, to get into her car parked just outside the church on 1341 East 8th Street.

Authorities said the two men demanded the woman tell them her home address in San Diego, which she gave and was driven to.

When the attackers and victim arrived at her home, nobody got out of the car, according to Aydelotte. The men then drove back to a National City strip mall in the 1400 block of East 8th Street.

When the two men left the woman alone in the vehicle, she ran away to look for help at a nearby business, police said.

First responders were able to treat the victim when they arrived at the location.

The attackers were last seen running away from the scene and are still on the loose.

Anyone who may know some information can call the National City Police Department Investigations Division at (619)-336-4460.

