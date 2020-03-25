Woman arrested on suspicion of setting fire near 7-Eleven

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A woman was arrested on suspicion of intentionally setting a fire that damaged the roof of a Spring Valley strip mall, authorities said Wednesday.

The non-injury blaze was reported at 7:55 p.m. Tuesday near a closed 7- Eleven on Grand Avenue near Jamacha Boulevard, San Diego County Sheriff’s Lt. William Amavisca said.

Deputies found a 76-year-old woman, who police later identified as a transient woman named Leona Head, nearby and arrested her on suspicion of arson, Amavisca said.

Head told police she was trying to extinguish a cigar on the ground using a Clorox bottle, but the bottle contained a flammable liquid.

Police said Head was also involved with two other fires, both of which had been ruled accidental.

Firefighters with San Diego Fire-Rescue, San Miguel Fire & Rescue and the Bonita-Sunnyside Fire Protection District knocked down the fire, which damaged the exterior roofing of the strip mall and an electric vault to a communications tower, according to San Miguel Fire & Rescue.