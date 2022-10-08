SAN DIEGO — A 28-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of DUI after colliding head-on with another vehicle on northbound 2500 Florida Drive around 6:52 p.m., according to San Diego Police Department logs.

The suspect is reported to have crossed over into the southbound lane, prompting the collision. She was arrested on the scene after being evaluated by medics.

A 57-year-old female driver was evaluated for a minor head injury and her 78-year-old female passenger sustained an open wrist fracture with complaints of pain.

An investigation by the SDPD’s Traffic Division is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the unit all 858-495-7800 or contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.