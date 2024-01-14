EL CAJON, Calif. — A woman is behind bars, accused of setting fire to several apartment garages in unincorporated El Cajon earlier this week, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reports.

A row of 14 detached garages at an apartment complex were heavily damaged in a fire Thursday night.

Police named a suspect on Friday — 43-year-old Mavis Williams.

A fire broke out at an apartment complex in the unincorporated area of El Cajon on Jan. 11, 2024. Mavis Williams, 42, is suspected of unlawfully/recklessly causing a fire to an inhabited structure in the unincorporated area of El Cajon. (San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

Through the investigation, SDSO deputies were able to find Williams and several other homeless individuals were living in the garage when the fire began.

Williams was arrested Sunday around 1:30 a.m. after SDSO deputies received a call with information on her whereabouts. She was taken into custody in the 700 block of E. Bradley Avenue in unincorporated El Cajon.

Williams was booked into the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility, and is facing charges of recklessly causing a fire.

A $1,000 reward was being offered in this case; police did not release any information on the person who gave the tip.