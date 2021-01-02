Woman arrested after man’s body found in Solana Beach home

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. — Deputies say a woman is facing a murder charge in connection with a man’s death in Solana Beach.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department said its deputies were at a home near 100 Nardo Avenue for a welfare check on New Year’s Day. After getting a search warrant, detectives found a man’s body.

The sheriff’s department said Jade Sasha Janks, 37, was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of murder. She lives at the home where the man’s body was found, deputies said.

Authorities did not release a motive or manner of death in the man’s killing. Deputies are not releasing his identity pending next of kin notification, the sheriff’s department said.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call the homicide unit at 858-285-

6330 or the after hours line at 858-565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.