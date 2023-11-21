SANTEE, Calif. — A woman suspected of trying to kidnap a 1-year-old child in Santee was arrested Tuesday, authorities said.

Isela Ortega, 31, faces a charge of attempted kidnapping, Lt. Chris Galve with the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. She will be booked into Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility.

The attempted kidnapping occurred Monday just before 6 p.m. when a woman tried to take the child from a shopping cart in the 100 block of Town Center Parkway, according to law enforcement. However, the suspect was unable to remove the child from the cart as they were secured with a lap belt.

The woman left the scene and headed south toward Mission Gorge Rd., but she was not located.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Ortega was arrested in the 400 block of Orsett Street in Chula Vista, Galve said.