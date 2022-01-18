Woman arrested after car theft leads to hit-and-run crash, pursuit

LA MESA, Calif. — A woman suspected of stealing a vehicle, crashing it into another car and leading La Mesa police on a pursuit was arrested early Tuesday, authorities said.

The La Mesa Police Department received several calls around 12:22 a.m. about a hit-and-run vehicle collision in the 7800 block of Fletcher Parkway. Authorities said after the suspect hit the vehicle, injuring the driver, she drove off.

Officers learned the vehicle was stolen from the parking lot, according to Services Lieutenant/Public Information Officer Katy Lynch. Shortly after the crash was reported, authorities located the reportedly stolen vehicle in the parking lot of 7938 El Cajon Boulevard, with the driver failing to yield.

A police chopper assisted in the pursuit as the driver led authorities on city streets in La Mesa and eventually into the College Grove area, Lynch said. At around 1 a.m., officers say the pursuit returned to La Mesa on University Avenue and turned northbound on Baltimore Drive, where the driver stopped and was taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Carmen Malijan, of Santee. She was arrested on suspicion of felony evading, hit-and-run and auto theft and was booked at Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility. No other injuries were reported during the pursuit.