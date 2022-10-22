SAN DIEGO – A woman has been arrested for allegedly stabbing two men, including her boyfriend, in the East Village Friday night, San Diego police said.

Officers responded just after 10:30 p.m. to 14th Street and Imperial Avenue, where they found a man with stab wounds to his back. According to Officer Robert Heims, the 19 year old victim let the suspect, 22 year-old Isabelle Lovelady, use his cell phone. After she refused to give the phone back, a fight started and the man was stabbed several times.

Lovelady’s boyfriend came over to help but ended up getting stabbed in the hand during the process, said Officer Heims.

The two men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.