SAN DIEGO — A 57-year-old woman was medically airlifted Saturday from the cruise ship Carnival Radiance, located about 35 miles southwest of Point Loma, according to the United States Coast Guard.

Around 4:30 p.m., Coast Guard Sector San Diego Joint Harbor Operations Center received a call from the cruise ship about the woman showing symptoms of a stroke.

The Coast Guard helicopter crew, as well as a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Special Tactics and Rescue Team onboard, responded to the scene to take the patient to the San Diego coast.

She was then transported to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla in stable condition, authorities said.