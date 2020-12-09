Woman, adult son die in apparent murder-suicide

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Authorities Wednesday publicly identified two family members — a woman and her adult son — who died this week in an apparent murder-suicide carried out by the man at their home near Tecolote Canyon.

Patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire about 3:15 a.m. Monday found Justin Le, 28, and 46-year-old Hue Le with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies inside their residence in the 2200 block of Crandall Drive, according to San Diego police.

Paramedics took them to a hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Her son was placed on life support but succumbed to his apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday evening, Lt. Andra Brown said.

“The case is being investigated as an apparent murder-suicide,” Brown said.