CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A Chula Vista woman was jailed Saturday on suspicion that she attacked and killed her aunt in a dispute over cleaning a house, police said.

Elizabeth Memea, 32, is facing a first-degree murder charge in the slaying of 52-year-old Leticia Hernandez. Officers discovered Hernandez’s body Friday underneath a pile of clothing in her bedroom at a home in the 100 block of East Prospect Street, police Lt. Dan Peak said in a news release.

According to Peak, police responded to the home after receiving calls from Hernandez’s family that they’d been unable to contact her and hadn’t heard from her in more than 24 hours.

Investigators allege Memea got into an argument with Hernandez, during which Memea is accused of “choking and eventually killing her,” Peak said. Hernandez, who was found in a search of the property, also had minor injuries to her face, police say. No further information about the alleged altercation was provided.

Detectives from the Crimes of Violence Unit responded to the home after Hernandez was found. The investigation into her death is ongoing, Peak said.

Memea was booked into Las Colinas Detention Facility in Santee just after 11 a.m. Saturday, jail records show, and she is not eligible for bail.