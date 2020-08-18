Woman accused of fatally stabbing boyfriend in Spring Valley pleads not guilty

EL CAJON (CNS) – A woman accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend at their Spring Valley apartment pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a murder charge.

Anielka Arbizu, 37, was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the Aug. 7 stabbing of Manuel Castro, 41. She faces 26 years to life in state prison if convicted of murder and an allegation of using a knife in the killing, according to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

Deputies responded at 11:40 p.m. that night to the couple’s apartment in the 3500 block of James Circle, according to Lt. Thomas Seiver of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Castro was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead “shortly after arriving,” Seiver said. An autopsy determined the preliminary cause of death was a stab wound to the chest, according to the lieutenant.

Arbizu, who investigators located at the scene, was also hospitalized with unspecified, non-life-threatening injuries, Seiver said.

County jail records indicate she was booked into custody the following day, and was being held without bail. Sheriff’s deputies did not disclose a suspected motive for the stabbing.

Arbizu’s next court date is a Sept. 8 readiness conference.