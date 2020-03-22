Woman accused of assaulting man during carjacking

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (CNS) — A woman was arrested on suspicion of carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon, sheriff’s officials said Sunday.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department deputies received a call at 11 p.m. Saturday about a man bleeding from the neck in the 200 block of South Rancho Santa Fe Road, according to Sgt. Albert Carillo.

The man told deputies his vehicle was stolen during an altercation.

He was taken to Palomar Medical Center by the San Diego Fire Department with a bleeding neck wound, Carillo said. His condition was unknown.

Deputies checking the area for the suspected carjacker received a report about a reckless driver whose vehicle matched the description of the stolen vehicle, the sergeant said. Deputies located the vehicle in the 200 block of South Pacific Street in San Marcos and detained the lone occupant.

Josephine Jones was booked into the Vista Detention Center on Sunday morning on two felony charges, carjacking and assault with a deadly weapon, according to sheriff’s online jail records. She is being held on $75,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned on April 6.