Woman accidentally shoots, kills husband in Lemon Grove, deputies say

SAN DIEGO – A man died Monday evening after being accidentally shot by his wife, local authorities said.

The shooting happened about 6 p.m. on Camino de los Palmas near SR-125 in Lemon Grove, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies say the man was taken to the hospital where he died.

Deputies did not publicly identify either individual involved in the incident. Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.

The department’s homicide unit is investigating.