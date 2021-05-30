Woman, 87, struck by hit-and-run in downtown San Diego

San Diego police

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An 87-year-old woman was seriously injured Sunday crossing a street in the Marina area of San Diego and police were searching for the felony hit-and-run driver who fled the scene.

The crash happened at 700 W. G Street just before 3 p.m., according to San Diego police Officer John Buttle.

The vehicle, described as a 2013 to 2015 white Nissan Altima, was eastbound on G Street when the motorist struck the woman, Buttle said. The driver then fled east on G Street.

The woman was transported to UCSD hospital, where she was treated for a brain bleed and laceration to the back of her head, Buttle said.

Anyone with information on this driver was asked to call San Diego police at 619-531-2000 or 858-484-3154. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

