Evanngelina Cortes De Morales, 84, who last was seen Wednesday near the San Ysidro Port of Entry. (Photo by San Diego Police Department)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An 84-year-old woman diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease who was reported missing Wednesday has been found, San Diego police said.

Evanngelina Cortes De Morales was last seen about 4:35 p.m. near the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

Police reported that she’d been located in a tweet at 9 p.m.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call the San Diego Police Department Communications Division at 619-531-2000.

