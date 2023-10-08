SANTEE, Calif. — An elderly woman was killed in a fire that broke out in a Santee home Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Around 2 p.m., the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office was alerted of the fire at a house in the 10000 block of Ashdale Lane. According to authorities, a neighbor first reported seeing flames coming from the backyard and a dark plume of smoke coming from the home.

Crews from the Santee Fire Department were dispatched to the scene, along with deputies from the Santee Sheriff’s Station. Upon arriving minutes later, first responders found the home fully engulfed in flames and a man living in the home was standing outside.

According to SDSO, the man advised crews that his 80-year-old wife was still in the home. Firefighters were able to rescue the woman and began administering CPR.

She was transported to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead by medical personnel, authorities said. The cause of death is not known at this time.

No other injuries were reported to civilians. One firefighter was moderately injured while responding to the incident, Santee Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hernandez said.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Bomb/Arson Unit were dispatched to the scene to investigate the origin and cause of the fire. While cause remains undetermined, investigators say the fire erupted in the garage, SDSO said.

At this time, the fire was not believed to be caused by suspicious circumstances.

One neighboring structure to the north of the home did sustain some heat damage as a result of the incident, Hernandez said. It is unknown exactly how much damage the home itself sustained in the incident.