SAN DIEGO – A 78-year-old woman from Valley Center has been identified as the victim of a deadly crash that took place Tuesday evening along Lilac Road in North County.

According to authorities, Mary Plounts was in the passenger seat of a black Chevrolet Bolt that was struck head-on by a grey Lexus ES 350 around 5:50 p.m. March 15. Investigators believe the driver of the Lexus, which was headed eastbound, veered into the westbound lane and attempted to avoid oncoming traffic, but was unsuccessful.

Plounts was transported by EMS to Palomar Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

The driver of the Lexus, a 62-year-old man, and the driver of the Chevrolet, a 73-year-old man, were both taken to the hospital for major non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Those who witnessed the collision are encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol Oceanside Area office at 760-643-3400.