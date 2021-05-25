Woman, 54, found dead in building off I-5

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The death of a 54-year-old homeless woman whose body was discovered this week in a utility building alongside Interstate 5 in the South Bay was under investigation Tuesday.

Friends of the woman found her dead in the pump house just east of the intersection of Bay Boulevard and Palomar Street in Chula Vista shortly before noon Monday, the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office reported.

A ruling on her cause of death was on hold pending completion of postmortem examinations.

The woman, whose name has been withheld pending family notification, apparently had been using the outbuilding as a makeshift shelter, according to the county agency.

