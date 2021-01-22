Woman, 49, jailed on arson charges for alleged role in Carlsbad brush fire

CARLSBAD, Calif. – Authorities Friday jailed a 49-year-old woman on charges of arson in connection to a brush fire that scorched three acres of land earlier this week in Carlsbad.

Dawn Ann Crawford was arrested in the 100 block of Rancho Santa Fe Road in San Marcos, according to the the Carlsbad Police Department. Investigators determined that multiple fires which broke out Jan. 20 in the brushy and residential areas in the 4000 block of Park Drive in Carlsbad were the result of arson.

According to police, evidence collected led them to Crawford, who currently is experiencing homelessness. She will be booked into the Vista Detention Facility for arson of a structure and arson of property charges.

Roughly 250 homes were evacuated as a result of the blaze, dubbed the Park Fire. No injuries and no structural damage were reported.

No additional information was provided by police about the fire and the investigation is ongoing.