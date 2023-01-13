SAN MARCOS, Calif. – A woman was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a 60-year-old man, who later died at a hospital, in San Marcos, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

The stabbing happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West San Marcos Blvd., according to Lt. Chris Steffen. When deputies arrived, they found Martin Mendoza, 60, of San Marcos bleeding from his upper torso in a parking lot.

Steffen said Mendoza was then taken to a hospital. Deputies identified 23-year-old Dahlia Perez as the suspect after collecting witness statements and found her a few blocks away from the crime scene. She was later arrested and booked into Las Colinas Detention Reentry Facility on an attempted murder charge, the sheriff’s office said.

Two days later, Mendoza died from his injuries.

Deputies are still figuring out what kind of relationship Mendoza and Perez had. The motive and circumstances are still not known, according to officials.

Since the passing of Mendoza, Perez is now facing a murder charge, Steffen said.

Mendoza’s family has been notified about his death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330/after hours at 858-565-5200. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.