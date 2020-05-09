Woman, 23, arrested in deadly stabbing in Lakeside

A man was fatally stabbed early Friday morning during a fight with neighbors in Lakeside, authorities said.

LAKESIDE, Calif, (CNS) – Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 23-year-old woman suspected in a fatal stabbing early Friday in Lakeside, authorities said.

Deputies were called to the 8200 block of Jema Way, off Winter Gardens Boulevard, around 12:35 a.m. after receiving reports that a man was stabbed during a fight with neighbors, sheriff’s homicide Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Arriving deputies found the man suffering from traumatic injuries, Seiver said. The victim, whose name and age were not immediately available, was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Detectives arrested Julia Gonzalez. She will be booked into Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility for one count of murder.

Homicide detectives were investigating the circumstances leading up to the fatal fight.