SAN DIEGO — Three people were shot in an alley in the Corridor neighborhood Saturday and police say they are searching for suspects.

Around 12:09 a.m., a pair of 29-year-old men and a 25-year-old woman were hanging out in an alley at 4100 37th St. when they heard gunshots, said the San Diego Police Department.

All three victims were shot and ended up being transposed to a local hospital. Authorities say their injuries are non-life threatening.

According to SDPD, there are no suspect descriptions available at this time. Details surrounding the the circumstances of this shooting are limited.

San Diego Police Mid City Detectives are investigating the matter. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.