With state facing drought, Oceanside wins water-wise award

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (CNS) – The city of Oceanside placed first in a competition for water-wise practices, an important accolade as roughly 30% of California’s population lives in areas with emergency drought declarations.

The win in the 2021 Wyland National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation was announced Wednesday.

The annual competition was held during Earth Month to bring awareness to the importance of using water efficiently, especially as California moves into its second consecutive dry year.

Despite a drought emergency declaration in northern and central California, the San Diego County Water Authority said this month that the region is well-positioned to outlast drought conditions, thanks in part to efforts like those in Oceanside.

Mayors nationwide participated in the conservation competition by challenging their residents to pledge to conserve water, reduce carbon emissions, reduce waste, and take other sustainable actions on behalf of their communities.

“The Oceanside community has always been a leader when it comes to sustainability, and I am honored to be the mayor of the most water-wise city in the nation,” Mayor Esther Sanchez said. “Oceanside has proven that our residents know how to protect the environment, improve water efficiency, reduce waste, and continue to implement actions that will create a better future.”

Organizations including MainStreet Oceanside, the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce, Visit Oceanside, ProduceGood, local schools, the North County Lifeline after-school program, numerous Oceanside-based Girl Scout troops and individual residents and businesses took action throughout April to score the win.

Oceanside received 9,425 points in the virtual Wyland EcoChallenge from residents logging environmental actions ranging from using reusable bottles and fixing leaky faucets to taking shorter showers and planting California native plants and seeds.

The city produced and distributed more than 1,000 “One Planet. Take Action.” kits to local families, containing resources to help complete environmental activities and earn points. In total, Oceanside collectively saved 32,945 gallons of water, 137 pounds of CO2, and collected over 10,000 pounds of debris from entering our waterways, according to the city officials.

“I am thrilled at the community participation that secured the city’s win in the Mayor’s Challenge,” said Water Utilities Director Cari Dale. “And, as we enter our second year of dry weather in the Southwest, the community’s actions and pledges in the Mayor’s Challenge for Sustainability become even more important for our region and our planet.”

Residents who took the pledge have been entered into a drawing for eco- friendly prizes.

To learn more about the city’s participation in the Mayor’s Challenge for Sustainability, visit this website.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.