With some restrictions lifted, local restaurant ready for ‘anything and everything’

A man pours a drink while working on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at Davanti Enoteca in San Diego’s Little Italy neighborhood.

SAN DIEGO – Restaurants in San Diego are getting ready to serve diners during the first weekend with the state’s stay-at-home order lifted.

But the timing was less than ideal, as restaurants — only allowed to host outdoor dining service in addition to takeout and delivery under current rules — contended with several storms passing through the area for much of this week.

“Everybody is excited to come back but then we had this little hiccup with the rain so that kind of slowed us down a little bit,” said Carlos Anaya, general manager of Davanti Enoteca in Little Italy.

Even with the rain, people still seem eager to have options open up after nearly two months of restrictions imposed by the state’s public health order, according to Anaya.

“The phone doesn’t stop ringing, people asking, ‘Hey, are you guys open?'” he said.

Workers at several eateries in Little Italy were observed putting the finishing touches on their outdoor facilities in anticipation of serving customers on-site again. At Davanti Enoteca, Anaya said they got right back to work in bringing on staff members and expanding their menu from the limited takeout version recently offered.

Like countless others hampered by the restrictions brought on amid a once-in-a-generation global pandemic, they’ve adjusted and readjusted many times before.

Anaya said they’re trying to take it all in stride.

“We are crossing our fingers, but we know that sometimes there’s hiccups and things happen,” he said. “We hope it doesn’t happen, but we’re ready for anything and everything.”